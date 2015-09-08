Islamabad: Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zaka Ullah has called on Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and exchanged views on professional matters, related to Pakistan Navy and maritime border security.

As per media reports, Naval chief gave detailed briefing to PM on professional matters, pertaining to Navy during the meeting. PM expressed satisfaction over performance of Pakistan Navy saying, Pakistan Navy role in the defence of the country is very vital. Pakistan Navy personnel had rendered unprecedented sacrifices during 1965 war which would be remembered for ever in the history.

PM said that all necessary measures would be taken and funds would be provided to equip Pakistan Navy with state of the art technology.