QUETTA: The kidnapped son of Balochistan’s local government minister, Sardar Mustafa Khan Tareen, was recovered near the Pak-Afghan border on Thursday.

Family members said that Asad Tareen was recovered from the Gulistan area of district Killa Abdullah.

It is not yet clear whether Asad was recovered as a result of a security forces operation or after the payment of ransom.

Sources said that the minister’s son was brought back to Pishin under tight security after his recovery.

Asad was kidnapped by armed man from Pishin earlier in May.

A search operation was launched soon after by security forces in the area, with several suspects detained in connection with the kidnapping.