LAHORE - People have started leaving the city to mark Eidul Azha in their hometown.

Majority of the outsiders prefer travelling to their native villages, towns days ahead of Eid to avoid the heavy rush and overcharging. The main exodus, however, will start on Friday.

The transporters too have started cashing in on the situation.

Hundreds of thousands of people belonging to other cities of the province have been engaged in various businesses in the Punjab capital. On various events particularly Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha and Youm-i-Ashur, they return to their hometowns. There are estimates that around six millions people leave the city twice in year, on two Eids and due to this exodus Lahore presents deserted look on both occasions.

On Wednesday, there were complaints of overcharging at Yateem Khana, Babu Sabu, Thokar Niaz Beg and Badami Bagh bus terminals. A city government official claimed the teams were supervising the fare collection and took strict action against overcharging. “Yes, we receive some complaints and quickly acted against tranporters,” said the official at Thoker Bypass.

But the passengers say the transport and other goverment concerned department authorities were absent from the scene and passengers were left only on transporters mercy.

On the other side, the Railways announced 25 per cent decrease in fare at passengers’ trains but the facility however will not be available at express trains. The public utility is also operating eight special trains, including one from Lahore Railways Station, to facilitate the passengers on Eid.

According to the PR, two Eid trains will operate from Karachi and one each from Quetta, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

On Sept 10, the first special train will leave Karachi city station at 11am for Peshawar Cantt through Nawabshah, Multan Cantt, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. It will arrive in Peshawar at 10.30pm the next day. The second special train will leave Quetta station at 12 noon for Rawalpindi through Sukkur, Multan and Lahore Cantt. It will arrive in Rawalpindi the next day at 7:30pm.

On Sept 11, the third special train will leave the Karachi Cantt station at 11am for Lahore through Rohri, Khanewal and Faisalabad. It will arrive at the destination the next day at 11:30am. On Sept 12, the fourth special train will leave the Rawalpindi station at 10am to arrive in Lahore at 3:10pm.

The fifth special train will leave the Lahore station at 7.30pm to arrive Rawalpindi at 12.30am. On Sept 17, the sixth special train will leave Peshawar Cantt at 11am for Karachi Cantt, the seventh will leave the Rawalpindi station at 11am for Quetta while the eighth special will depart Lahore at 8pm for Karachi Cantt.

Meanwhile, the security has been enhanced at railway stations, trains and other installations.

Railway police made strict security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation on holy occasion. Railway Inspector General (IG) Munir Ahmad Chishti directed the officials not to leave any platform unattended and beggars should not be allowed there. He issued direction that all entry and exit points to the railway installations should be properly manned.