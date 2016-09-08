Islamabad - Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Islamabad, Asad Umer yesterday announced to stage a protest in front of the office of State Minister for CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on September 20 over insufficient water supply to the residents of the capital. Addressing a press conference here at I-10 sector — the worst hit by water scarcity — Asad Umer said the government is in habit of not moving on some issue until the people stage protest. “The government did nothing to release salaries of Steel Mills employees until they threatened to block railways track. The FBR did not issue notices to those named in Panama leaks until people took to the streets in Lahore,” he said. He said the minister has failed to resolve the issues faced by the people of the capital.

In response to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s statement, Asad Umer said that the whole world started investigation into Panama leaks soon after the scandal made news, whereas in Pakistan, FBR took notice of Panama issue after 5 months of continued protests by the people.

Responding to questions, the PTI leader said that the purpose of PTI’s accountability march is not to dispel Nawaz Sahrif from his palace in Raiwand but to record a peaceful protect against corruption by PM and his family as revealed in Panama papers. “The PML-N is welcomed to protest in front of our homes but they should also cite reason what they would be protesting against us?” he said. He further said that it is unfortunate to note that state institutions are not working independently. “Our voices are being surpassed at every forum, not a single state institution is working independently. We are left with no other option but to take on to roads to record our protest,” he concluded.