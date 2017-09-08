KASUR - A train passenger was killed after he had had a pylon hit in the head in an attempt to look outside through a window from a moving train here the other day.

According to police, Tanvir Ahmed, 30, was travelling on a Lahore-bound Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi. Near Pattoki Lunda Railway Crossing, his head hit a pylon after he attempted to look outside through a window while the train was still moving. Resultantly, he got fatally injured and died on the spot. Police took the body into custody and launched investigation.

YOUTH SUSTAINS BURNS

In another incident, a youth of suburban area Kelu sustained critical injuries after he held live electricity wire in hand over argument with mother. Azhar, 24, was admonished by his mother over some issue at which he lost his temper and held a live electricity wire in hand. As a result, he sustained critical burns and was rushed to Kasur DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.