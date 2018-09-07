Share:

Islamabad-Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed inaugurated a tree plantation drive at Margalla Railway Station here on Friday.

He said Pakistan Railways have planted 184,000 plants on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.

In Margalla nursery, initially 25000 seeds had been sowed, which will grow into healthy plants till the next monsoon season.

Later on these floras will be planted at various stations across the federalcapital.

Apart from that, 3000 saplings were already present there while this nursery would generate one lac plants annually.

These would later be planted at various stations and installations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Pakistan Railways (PR) has the vision of “Green Pakistan –Green Railway” whereas it will be self-sufficient by next year in generating its own saplings and trees.

The Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed that currently twenty five nurseries have been developed besides four each that would be set up at Pakistan Railways divisional headquarters.

He said Chinese authorities would be proposed to plant trees across the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in collaboration with the indigenous authorities to make it eco-friendly.