LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that birth control is key to better use of national resources.

Delivering lecture on ‘mother and child health and family planning’ at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on Friday, she stressed the need of coordinated efforts for achieving the desired results. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government was considering the option of merging Family Planning Department with Health Department with the aim to improve birth control strategy. She stressed the need of making efforts to change negative perception about family planning.

She said that many countries including India, Bangladesh and China have controlled birth rate and there was need to make sincere efforts to check population explosion. “We should have our own success story”, she said, adding, doctors have important role to play for the national cause.

“We should convince womenfolk that birth spacing and small family is good for both mother and child health”, she said.