KARACHI - At least 52 ghost schools were uncovered across Sindh on Friday.

Rs50 million had been allocated for the ghost schools by the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), which is a public-private partnership institution providing funds to schools in areas where there are no government educational institutes.

According to the documents, copies of which are available with Geo News, ghost schools were uncovered in Larkana, Hyderabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas.

The ghost schools were under the supervision of various non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and the private sector, according to the documents. It has been learnt that funds were given for schools which either turned out to be ghost schools or did not use the funds properly.

Naheed Durrani, managing director of SEF, said she has written a letter to the anti-corruption department to take action against these schools and to recover the funds.