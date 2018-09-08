Share:

Malik Riaz visits homes of martyrs

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD (PR): Chairman Bahria Town has visited the homes of the martyrs and met with their families.

Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain visited the family members of two brothers Naasib Abbasi and Abdul Sattar Abbasi. He also paid tribute to the family members of Inspector Safdar Hussain and Captain Nawabzada Jazib Rehman Shaheed. A road, roundabout and 3 mosques in Bahria Town Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore will be named after Captain Nawabzada Jazib Rehman Shaheed, whose family lives in Bahria Town Rawalpindi. Bahria Town saluted the valor and sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan by arranging some special events at its projects in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. In Bahria Town Karachi, a newly built state-of-the-art masjid has been named as Masjid-e-Shuhda.

USAID, IFMP Training Workshops to strengthen capital markets

LAHORE (PR): Twenty four finance industry professionals have completed a 5-day long Training the Trainers workshop on capital markets and fixed income investment.

Organised by the USAID Financial Market Development (FMD) Activity in collaboration with the Institute of IFMP, the Trainer’s Training in Lahore was the fourth and last in a series of workshops held over the last month in regional capitals throughout Pakistan.

The workshops are the first of its kind in Pakistan. To date, more than 70 industry professionals, as well as trainers nominated by the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP) have attended USAID workshops on Capital Markets.

“With this specialist training, industry professionals will be able to develop, market, and trade in new and complex financial market products. At the moment, there is a large space for innovations, product offerings, and development, and if these products meet the needs of the market, they will accelerate growth,” said M Ali Khan, CEO IFMP.

“Our collaboration with USAID has resulted in a practical training program which will ultimately accelerate investments and growth in this sector.”

SMIU, Karachi Chamber ink MoU

KARACHI (PR): Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have signed an MoU about mutual cooperation, under which both the organisations will arrange trainings/workshops, use each other’s facilities for various events/purposes, research collaboration, internship and job opportunities for SMIU’s students, engagement of SMIU faculty for research studies and jointly organizing seminars and conferences.

JS Bank pays tribute to the martyrs

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank marked ‘Youm-e-Shahuda’ on 6th September - Defence Day at the JS Bank Triangle in Karachi.

The event commenced with a Tilawat from the Holy Quran, followed by prayers for the heroic sacrifices rendered by people from all walks of life in service of beloved nation. This was followed by laying of a flower wreath by JS Bank’s President and CEO – Basir Shamsie.

Infinix teams up with Jazz

LAHORE (PR): Following the launch of its highly anticipated Notch screen AI Selfie Infinix S3X, leading smartphone giant Infinix has teamed up with Jazz to bring its consumers even more to look forward to. The S3X was launched less than a month prior at a press conference along with the news of Infinix’s collaboration with PSL franchise Multan Sultans.

Never one to settle for just ‘good’ however, Infinix has gone one step further to sweeten the deal by also offering a massive 6GB Free Internet Data package from Jazz for 6 months on not only every Infinix S3X but also every Infinix Hot 6 Pro.