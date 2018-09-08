Share:

LAHORE - Multan Road Industrial & Traders Association (MRITA) has announced its full support to the candidates of the PIAF-Founder Alliance in the forthcoming elections of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) 2018-19.

The Association hosted a reception here on Friday to introduce the Corporate Class candidates of the PIAF-Founder Alliance to the voters belonging to the Multan Road Industrial & Traders Association.

MRITA President Muhammad Usman, Senior Vice President Tahir Qadeer, Adeel Bukhari Secretary General and others assured the candidates of the PIAF-Founder Alliance of their support and to fully participate in the campaign to muster maximum votes for the Alliance candidates in all the categories.

Arshad Choudhry, LCCI Executive Committee member, Khalid Usman, President Progressive Group, and a candidate in the coming LCCI elections and Haji M Riaz Ul Hassan, member Executive Committee of the Progressive Group, also spoke on this occasion.

The speakers assured the traders and industrialists to raise their issues and problems at all the forums concerned for their early solution. They said that they are in the field to ensure an environment conducive to business. They said that the Alliance and Progressive Group was struggling for achieving the rights of the businesses since last many years and they would continue to fight for the genuine rights of the business community.

Speakers also said that they have lots of hope with the new government in Pakistan and they would continue to work with the Imran Khan team for accelerating the economic activities, creating new jobs and ensuring an enabling environment for more investment and business.