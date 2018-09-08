Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Health Department (SHD) has decided to conduct the competency test for doctors (BPS-19/20) before appointing on managerial post in order to improve health delivery system, governance and promote merit in the department across the province.

The health department is taking measures to improve the service delivery system in the province. Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho has taken an initiative to improve the governance and to promote merit in the health department to achieve the targets as per the manifesto of PPP.