Share:

OKARA - A man gunned down his wife and later shot self dead over domestic disputes here in village Mirzapur.

According to police, 35-year-old Akbar, son of Ramzan, resident of village Mirzapur, had had quarrels with his wife Sughran Bibi. On Friday the couple, as usual, had again a quarrel, during which he flew into extreme rage. He drew out his pistol and shot his wife dead. Later, he also shot self dead. The Depalpur Saddr Police shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital for autopsy and registered a case.

THREE INJURED

Three person including two children got injured in collision between two motorcycles. Sadaqat along with his sister Ramisha was returning home at village 49/D from school on motorcycle. On the way, the bike collided with that of a milkman Aslam due to speeding. Resultantly, all three persons got injured and were referred to a Lahore hospital.