LAHORE - Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Amir Riaz called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday.

Matters of mutual interest and professional activities of Pak army came under discussion during the meeting.

The chief minister paid tributes to the armed forces on the wonderful display of national unity and cohesion during the defence and martyrs day and arranging spectacular ceremonies and added that whole nation has shown its immortal love and affection with the beloved motherland by celebrating the defence day with full fervor and zeal.

The political as well as the military leadership have given a unanimous message to everyone that Pakistani nation is fully united for defence and prosperity of the country, he added. He said that this wonderful passion and enthusiasm shows that Pakistani nation can face every challenge. The chief minister also paid tributes to the brave officers and jawans of armed forced that had sacrificed their lives for defending the country and added that we all are thankful to these martyrs whose immortal sacrifices have brought peace in the country. The families of these martyrs are our own and they will not be left alone. The nation is proud of its brave armed forces and the political and military leadership is united and we will make every sacrifice for Pakistan, concluded the chief minister.

Also, Chinese Consul General Mr. Long Dingbin called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday. He congratulated Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister and extended good wishes to him. Various matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-China relations and further expansion in bilateral cooperation in CPEC projects came under discussion and both agreed to further increase the cooperation in future.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that China was the most trustworthy friend which had fully sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial. We are thankful to China for investment in Pakistan especially the launch of CPEC projects, he added. He said that we are desirous to further promote cooperation with China in CPEC and social sector initiatives. He said that Chinese cooperation in construction of low-cost houses, provision of clean drinking water, sanitation and improvement of social sector will be welcomed. We have to fulfill the public welfare agenda by promoting economic cooperation and will jointly move further for the provision of basic facilities to the deprived areas including health and education. He said that PTI government will further strengthen relations with China and Pakistan and China will move further side by side in the journey of development and prosperity.

Chinese consul general said that their good wishes are with Usman Buzdar and China will further promote cooperation in different sectors with the punjab government. He said that Pakistan-China relations are evergreen and the launch of CPEC has given new boost to these relations as CPEC project is an important point in Pakistan-China friendship. He said that CPEC projects are being completed speedily and cooperation with the punjab government will be continued in future as well. The Chinese consul general also invited the chief minister to visit China.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Lahore Police have arrested accused Adnan and Kamran involved in torture on women. The police are also conducting raids to arrest the two other accused. A case has also been registered in Batapur police station in this regard.