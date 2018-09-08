Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that total registered voters in the country has reached the figure of 106,000,239 with 59,243,889 male (55.89 percent) and 46,756,350 female (44.11 percent) voters.

According to ECP, the by-elections in 37 constituencies will be held on October 14 on amended voters lists which are being issued to the districts concerned.

The by-polls are being held for 11 National Assembly and 26 Provincial Assembly seats.

The statistics of new amended electoral rolls shared by the ECP revealed that out of total registered voters 60,697,418 were from Punjab, 22,394,212 voters from Sindh, 17,839,845 voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (including FATA), 4,302,304 voters from Balochistan and 766,460 voters from Federal capital.

It said that in Punjab, the male voters were 33,690,140 while female voters were 27,007,278.

In Sindh the male voters were 12,438,375 while female voters were 9,955,837.

Similarly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the male voters were 10,220,103 while the female voters were 7,619,742.

In Balochistan the male voters were 2,487,470 while the female voters were 1,814,834 while in Federal capital the male voters 407,801 and the female voters were 358,659.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted nomination papers of 652 candidates for by-elections on 37 vacant seats of national and provincial assemblies to be held on October 14.

According to the ECP, a total of 676 candidates submitted their nomination papers.

The nomination papers of twelve candidates from Punjab, three from Sindh and nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were rejected.

Meanwhile, the ECP has rejected the demand made by JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, calling for the resignation of ECP officials, and termed the statement as “irresponsible”.

The commission strongly condemned Fazl’s statement and said that it was “contrary to the facts and without any proof”. The ECP maintained that general elections 2018 were held in a fair, free and transparent manner.

It said that people had participated in the election process in a free atmosphere. “Disregarding the public mandate without any reason is against the basic principles of democracy and such objections were based on personal benefit and without any reason,” the ECP said.

The commission made it clear that election tribunals were constituted with the appointment of 20 serving Judges of high courts to resolve election disputes.

If any candidate has any complaint then election petitions could be filed under the law, it said.

The culture of putting pressure on national institutions by leveling false allegations should end, the ECP will not accept any such pressure, the ECP concluded.