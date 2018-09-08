Share:

LAHORE - Two policemen of the Dolphins Squad were arrested by CIA police after they were found involved in armed robberies and theft cases.

Sources revealed the CIA police also seized stolen motorcycle and pistols from their possession. The suspects were identified by police as Bilal Ahmad and Muhammad Ali.

An official said both the suspects were being interrogated by a CIA team at a police facility in connection with different armed robberies. A few motorcycles stolen from the police headquarters were also recovered from their possession.

A couple of years ago, the provincial government had raised a new patrolling unit, the Dolphins Police Force, to exclusively fight street crimes. The involvement of Dolphins Squad personnel in street crime incidents has put a big question mark on the working of the law enforcement agency. The arrests of policemen are also a big blow to the government’s efforts to reform policing in the biggest Punjab province.

Burglars busted

The Nishtar Colony Investigation police have busted a burglar gang and arrested its two members, reported APP.

The police also recovered Rs 200,000 in cash, gold ornaments, five mobile-phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

SDPO Kahna Raja Fakhar Bashir led a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested the members of Usmani burglar gang along with booty.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to dozens incidents of burglary committed in different areas of the city including Kot Lakhpat, Nasirabad, Model Town and Nishtar Colony.

The arrested accused have been identified as Usman alias Usmani, the ring leader, and his accomplice Zeeshan.

shopkeepers granted bail in Women torture case

A local court on Friday granted bail to two shopkeepers allegedly involved in torture of two women, suspected of theft in their shop.

Earlier, Manawan police produced the accused -Adnan and Kamran- before Judicial Magistrate Mehr-un-Nisa and sought physical remand of the accused for investigation and recovering club used in the torture. However, the defence counsel opposed the plea saying that nobody approached police and filed an application against the accused.

He submitted that police took action on the basis of a video. He apprised the court that suspected women were set free after a few hours of the incident. He submitted that all charges levelled against the accused were bailable and pleaded for releasing the accused on bail. The court, after hearing the arguments, granted bail to the

accused and directed them to submit surety bonds of Rs 30,000 each for availing the bail relief.

A video showing at least two men kicking and beating up two women with sticks went viral on the social media earlier this week.

The incident took place in a cloth shop at Jallo Mor Market on GT Road where the two women were allegedly

held up by the owner of the shop after accusing them of stealing merchandise.

The police acted after the chief minister took notice of the "barbarian act" of the shopkeepers.