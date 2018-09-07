Share:

TORONTO:- Rapper Drake pulled out of the Toronto film festival at the last minute on Thursday, citing a scheduling conflict on his current music tour. He was due in the evening to introduce the film "Monsters and Men," about a Brooklyn community rocked by the police shooting death of a black man, to a Canadian audience. Drake is executive producer of the film. In a statement, his publicists said the film "is a project very close to Drake's heart," adding that he feels "strongly about its ability to positively inspire dialogue." "But due to scheduling commitments on his current tour he unfortunately will not be able to attend and introduce the film at TIFF."