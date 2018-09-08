Share:

Economy and law & order interlinked

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Rule of law plays a leading role in economic development of the country and Punjab Safe Cities Authority is diligently working day in and day out for maintaining law and order. This was crux of a presentation given by SSP & Chief Operating Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority Akbar Nasir Khan to the LCCI members at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday. LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rashid, Executive Committee member Tahir Manzoor, Nasir Hameed Khan also spoke on the occasion. Akbar Nasir Khan said that Punjab Safe Cities Project envisions safe, peaceful and prosperous cities of the province. The benefits this project holds include improved services delivery, traffic management, monitoring of law and order, electronic evidence collection, crime reduction, secure communication, and accountability. It was told that the Safe Cities Project is a concept for returning security and quality of life to today’s complex cities through the use of technology, infrastructure, personnel and processes.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority was established under the Punjab Safe Cities Ordinance 2015 and it is ensuring establishment, development and maintenance of an integrated command, control and communication system for Police in major cities of the province for public safety.

PSCA stats for performance review for August 2018 revealed that 420,428 calls received at 15 helpline; 46,503 cases generated, 31,543, found 4 persons, 3 vehicle, 129 bikes, 7 auto-rickshaws, more than 207 electronic evidence data requests served, more than 83 booked for felonies, 141 suspicious persons & 2,516 vehicles screened, 33 rallies monitored etc and recorded 9,552,778 violations of traffic laws.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that economy and law & order are linked with each other. Bad law & order situation pressurizes the economy and shatters the confidence of local and foreign investors.

He said that the project of Punjab Safe City was the need of the hour and LCCI truly appreciates that initiative taken by the previous government. He said that business community is aware of the challenges being faced by the Police Department but due commitment and professionalism can surpass any kind of adversities. On introducing Dolphin Force, the vigilance has been improved but street crime has yet to be controlled.

Akzo Nobel Chemicals starts independent operations

LAHORE (PR): AkzoNobel, the leading global paints and coatings company, has announced that Akzo Nobel Chemicals (SMC-Private) Limited (ANCPL) is now working as a separate legal entity in Pakistan. Operations in Pakistan as an independent entity will enable ANCPL to capture the market share and generate value for its customers at a superior and faster rate, with substantially fewer risks, uncertainties and social costs in comparison to its previous status. The Board of Directors of Akzo Nobel Chemicals is comprised of three members - Jehanzeb Khan (non-executive director), Bart Kaster (non- executive director) and David Evans (executive director). The newly appointed GM, M.M Zainul Abideen looks at the transfer of the chemicals business from Akzo Nobel Pakistan Limited as an exciting opportunity to grow in the dynamic market of Pakistan, “We believe that we havethe right professional expertise, significant industry experience as well as a proven track record of innovation and sustainability to look forward to a promising future,” said Zainul Abideen.

Minister meets South Korean envoy, highlights investment opportunities

PESHAWAR (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub Khan Friday said that government was facilitating and encouraging foreign investors to exploit endless opportunities of investment in the province. He was talking to South Korean delegation, led by Ambassador Dr Song Jong-Huwan. He said that conditions are favorable for foreigners to invest in KP that is richly endowed with resources and opportunities of investment. Provincial minister also appreciated the cooperation of South Korea in under construction projects including power generation schemes and hoped that extended cooperation and assistance would continue in future. He also highlighted the achievements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and said that public reposed confidence in party leadership owing to their commitment and success to fulfill promises made to public. Speaking on the occasion, Korean ambassador said that we achieved goal of progress and success in 1960 following the five-year plan of Pakistan.

He also said investment opportunities in KP could be beneficial for both the countries.

OGDCL earned Rs78.73b profit during FY2017-18: BoD

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has earned after tax profit of Rs 78.736 billion during the financial year 2017-18 that ended on June 30, 2018, announced company’s Board of Directors (BoD) here on Friday. The BoD said that the company’s net sales revenue was registered at Rs 205.335 billion and per share earnings were Rs 18.31 during the financial year 2017-18. During the period under review, the company paid Rs 33.890 billion as taxes. On the exploration and development side, company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities, said a press release. The Board of Directors (BoD) appreciated the efforts of the management for ensuring production enhancement and significant exploratory work during the period. The Board of Directors announced final cash dividend for the year 2017-18 @ Rs 2.5 per share. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the register of members on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.