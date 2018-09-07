Share:

QUITO:- A deep 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador on Thursday night, USGS said. The quake hit at 9:12 pm local time (0212 GMT on Friday) at a depth of 93.5 kilometers, near the center of the South American country. It was felt across several provinces, according to Twitter users, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Local authorities recorded its magnitude as 6.5. Ecuador suffered a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on April 16, 2016, which devastated villages in the coastal provinces of Manabi and Esmeraldas and killed 673 people. The losses amounted to more than $3 billion, according to authorities.