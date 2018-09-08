Share:

LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis will hold an investment conference in Bahrain. A high-level meeting was held at Chief Minister’s office on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to identify the opportunities of investment. Officials and representatives of Pak-Bahrain Friendship Society and Gulf Chamber of Commerce and & Industry attended the meeting.

The meeting was given briefing by CEO Punjab Investment & Trade Board Jehanzeb Borana and DG OPC Usman Anwar. Jehanzeb Borana said that opportunities existed in different sectors for attractive investment and overseas Pakistanis should invest in Pakistan and they will be provided conducive environment. Punjab has the necessary potential to become foreign investment hub and Bahraini investors will be welcomed in punjab. Usman Anwar said that overseas should invest in punjab without any fear adding that OPC is playing active role in safeguarding interests of overseas Pakistanis. Rana Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Sajid and Muhammad Akram Chaudhary also spoke. Javed Iqbal Qaisarani vice chairman district council DG Khan addressed the function as well.

Also, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari MNA called on punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar at his office here today. The chief minister said that solid steps will be taken for public welfare according to vision of prime minister Imran Khan and hard work will be carried out to implement 100 days agenda. Implementation on 100 days agenda will be monitored while reforms are being introduced in health, police and other sectors. We are committed to fulfill promises made in the election because public service is our vision and promise of change will be fulfilled by improving quality of life of people. The public welfare projects will be moved forward speedily. Meena Leghari and others were also present on the occasion.