Islamabad-Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) polyclinic on Friday celebrated ‘Martyrs Day’ by paying a rich tribute to the 1965 war heroes and their sacrifices. Doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff collectively paid tribute to the heroic martyrs of the war by organizing tableaus and singing national songs. The hospital prepared a special stage performance to highlight the sacrifices of war heroes and their family members.

Executive Director (ED) Polyclinic hospital Dr Shahid Hanif in his speech said that Pakistan is a great nation and has the strength to defend the country. Paying tribute to the soldiers and their families Dr Shahid said that Pakistan’s military despite its limited resources in 1965, defended the borders of the country and defeated the enemy which was seven times larger. “It was only possible because the entire nation supported and stood behind its army,” he said. Dr Sahreef Astori said that along with soldiers, the sacrifices of the civilians also deserve a tribute as they were not demoralized and were ready to fight with the enemy on the borders. He said that Pakistan recently faced a wave of terrorism but people didn’t bow before the terrorists, resultantly the terrorists are confined in their safe havens now. “This spirit reflects that Pakistan is a great nation and can never be defeated on any front,” he said.