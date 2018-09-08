Share:

German cyclist a paraplegic after crash

BERLIN - Germany's Olympic and world sprint cycling champion Kristina Vogel is a paraplegic using a wheelchair since an accident in June, she revealed in an interview published Friday. "It's a crappy situation, there's no other way to put it," the 27-year-old told news weekly Der Spiegel in her first interview since the June 26 crash. "No matter which way you look at it, I can't walk anymore," added Vogel, who won the individual sprint world title in Hong Kong last year and a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. "But what can I do? I always think that the sooner you accept a new situation, the better you can deal with it." Vogel, who has won 11 world titles, suffered the spinal injuries in a collision during training on a velodrome in Cottbus and was airlifted to Berlin for emergency surgery.–AFP

Usama Aqeel bats EZ Whites to victory

LAHORE - Usama Aqeel (111) batted East Zone Whites to 90-run thrashing victory over North Zone Whites in the LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-16 One-Day Cricket Tournament match here at the Cricket Centre Ground on Friday. East Zone Whites, batting first, scored 252-8 in 40 overs with Usama Aqeel hammering 111, M Subhan 31, Shahwaiz Irfan 23. M Ali bagged 3-41 and Asad Ali 2-36. In reply, North Zone Whites were all out for 162 in 38.5 overs. Jafer Bilal scored 47, Umer Kashif 27 and Aizad Asad 26. Munib Zafar got 2-31 and Aliyan Tahir 2-47. In other matches of the day, North Zone Blues outclassed West Zone Blues by 99 runs. North Zone Blues, batting first, scored 261-5 in 40 overs and in reply, West Zone Blues could score 162-3 in 40 overs. West Zone Whites routed East Blues by 6 wickets.–Staff Reporter

U-15 Football opener ended in draw

LAHORE – The opening match of PFF National U-15 Football Championship played between Punjab and Fata ended in 1-1 draw here at the Punjab Football Stadium on Friday. PFA President Sardar Naveed Haider graced the occasion as chief guest while PFF Secretary Lt Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi welcomed the participating teams. Two teams from each province Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan, one each from Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Fata will be aspiring to lift the trophy. The final will be held on September 18. During the event, PFF technical study group will make a pool of 45-50 young footballers for the SAFF U-15 Championship to be held in November. A six-week camp will also be conducted for the said event while the selected squad will fly to Nepal after extensive training.–Staff Reporter

Ghouri FC thrash Akbar FC 3-0

ISLAMABAD – Ghouri Football Club thrashed Akbar FC 3-0 in the semifinals of Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 here at Jinnah Stadium. Both the teams started the first half on a whirlwind fashion and kept both goalkeepers highly busy, but both failed to find the net. Adil then put Ghouri FC ahead in the 23rd minute of the first half by converting a solo goal as he put Akbar FC defence under tremendous pressure while the second goal of the match came from Arsalan Bhatti, who struck a powerful header to score goal. The first half ended with Ghouri leading 2-0. Akbar FC could have reduced the deficit, as they had a golden opportunities especially in the 49th minute, but Rana missed a simple chance, which cost them dearly. Talha scored the third to make it 3-0.–Staff Reporter

NTDC win Wapda Inter-Unit Swimming

LAHORE - National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) secured top position in 48th Wapda Annual Inter-Unit Swimming Championship with 359 points. Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) bagged second position with 224 points, while Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) stood third with 192 points. The three-day competition was organised by NTDC here at Wapda Sports Complex. The shinning swimmers of NTDC won 16 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 5 bronze medals. Deputy Managing Director (AD&M) Wajahat Saeed Rana was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, who gave away trophies to the winning teams. Director General (HR) M Dilber Ghauri and other officers of NTDC, Wapda and Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were also present on the occasions.–Staff Reporter