Balochistan has a long tradition in the production of handicrafts. This tradition began centuries ago and still progressing day by day. Balochistan handicrafts are known all over the world for the beauty of their designs, the rich of their color and their economical prices. Besides being popular within the country these handicrafts are exported to various foreign countries where they are warmly received especially by the people of the west. The handicrafts of Balochistan is encouraged and supported at the government level. It adds the foreign exchange in addition providing jobs to thousands. The handicrafts also boost up the image of country in international circles because they reflect the artistic temperament of a nation.

SAIRA MUHAMMAD RAFIQ,

Turbat, August 20.