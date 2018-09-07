Share:

Islamabad-Huawei and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have collaborated for the 3rd Information and Communications Technology (ICT) competition to enhance the quality of future ICT professionals in the country. Huawei has invited colleges and universities in Pakistan to participate in the ICT competition to promote the ICT industry technology certification, and develop the local ICT industry talent and ecosystem.

CEO Huawei Pakistan Saif Chi highlighted the essential need to have ICT competition. He said that Huawei’s team will hold seminars and road shows in universities to create awareness about the competition among the students. Also Pakistan is home to unlimited potential with its core being the youth. With HEC’s support together we will be able to tap youth’s ICT talent which will contribute in the development of Pakistan’s ICT industry.

The ICT Competition will help enhance the quality of future ICT professionals in Pakistan, along with increasing national ICT competitiveness, and supporting local students across Pakistan. During the 2nd ICT competition in 2017, Pakistani students did exceptionally well.

More than 7,000 students from over 30 universities registered for the ICT Skill competition. Over 3,000 appeared in the preliminary round, 150 students entered the regional final, out of which 50 were selected for the National final. The top 6 winners participated in the Middle East international final competition in China. The final team scored second position and qualified for the second ME Global Final out of 13 participating teams. 6 final winners joined on behalf of the Middle East region in the Global Final Competition in China which took place in May 2018.

Finalists scored 2nd and 3rd positions out of 23 participating teams. 3 students from Pakistan also won an admission award in SUSTC University, Shenzhen China for a six-month scholarship program. Chairman Higher Education Commission Tariq Banuri thanked Huawei for a long-term collaboration. He was of the view that ICT program should be replicated by other organizations in order to encourage more and more students to involve in informative competitions.

In 2018, the 3rd ICT competition will aim to motivate more students into registering for the competition and polish their ICT talent. Huawei will focus on holding awareness seminars, workshops and preliminary rounds of this year’s competition at Pakistan’s 14 running HAINAs starting from this month. Huawei is also going to visit 50 universities for a road show. Initially more than 10,000 students from reputable universities are expected to register for the online test. 5,000 students will take the preliminary test, out of which 500 students will appear for the e-learning test. The top 100 students will take the lab test. The most competitive 6 students will be selected for the international round which will be held in Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China.