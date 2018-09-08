Share:

ISLAMABAD - A petition seeking cancellation of auction of luxury vehicles of Prime Minister House scheduled on September 17 was moved in the Islamabad High Court here on Friday.

Chaudhary Nasir Mahmood, Chairman Pakistan Awami League filed the petition through his counsel Asghar Ali Mubarak Advocate and cited Prime Minister through general staff officer, chairman Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Press Information Department through PIO and secretary interior as respondents.

He stated in his petition that as per media reports published in various newspapers, a number of luxurious and surplus vehicles would be auctioned on September 17 at the Prime Minister House.

He added that the vehicles included eight BMWs, three 5000cc SUVs, two 3000cc SUVs. The list also contains four Mercedes Benz cars and two of them are 4000cc bulletproof vehicles. There are 16 Toyota cars and two of them are Land Cruisers. Apart from these, four bulletproof Land Cruisers of 2015 model, one Honda Civic, three Suzuki vehicles and many others.

The petitioner adopted that the said amount could be saved by advertising such news on social media and through press conference of PIO or state media i.e PTV, radio Pakistan and others.

He maintained that as per the advertisement, the vehicles could be examined on 13 to 14 September in office timing near gate No 5 parking area of Prime Minister House and final auction date is September 17. He contended that due to the said auction, the scheduled visiting foreign guests and dignitaries’ travelling expenses would be on the shoulder of public as then vehicles would be obtained on daily rent or monthly basis for their pick and drop from airport to hotel.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the auction scheduled on September 17 may be cancelled and respondents may be restrained from auctioning the said vehicles in order to meet the ends of justice.