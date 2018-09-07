Share:

Teachers participate in Pearson Edexcel training sessions

ISLAMABAD: Teachers from leading private schools including Froebel’s International School, Roots Millennium, The City School, Roots IVY, PakTurk, and Roots School Systems participated in a training session organized by Pearson Edexcel. The 3-day professional iPrimary and the iLowerSecondary programmes are based on the latest English National Curriculum and are formulated, keeping in mind, the learners of English as an additional language (EAL). They are firmly rooted to the world renowned Pearson resources such as Abacus and Bug Club for further enhancing the teaching and learning experience, says a statement issued here on Friday.

Earlier in May of this year Pearson launched its new iPrimary and the iLowerSecondary programmes which are aligned with UK national curriculum. These programs encompasses new curriculum in the subjects of English, Mathematics and Science for 5 to 14 year old children. Face to face professional development training on this new iPLS program was held here by Lyn Calver who came from UK to deliver this training. “We have created an integrated Professional Development programme, which is very beneficial and there are huge benefits to the teachers in seeing all the lessons in action. Commenting on the training sessions, the Country representative of Pearson Edexcel, Faisal Mahmood stated that, these training sessions are very useful for teachers and they have the opportunity to network, discuss best practices, and take away resources to help in planning and delivery, and share ideas with other teachers. I am glad that teachers have shown much interest and participated in the trainings.

Regular progress tests, assessed by the school, as well as annual external assessment, provide a certificated qualification that is internationally benchmarked against students around the world. Pearson schools also benefit from access to advanced tools and services, such as ResultsPlus, which provides the most detailed analysis available of individual exam performance. The iPrimary and iLowerSecondary curriculum provides children with the skills and knowledge they need to transition to advanced curriculum and gives an excellent foundation as they steadily progress through their education journey.–APP

NBF opens membership of Readers Club Scheme

ISLAMABAD: National Book Foundation (NBF) has opened the membership of its most public oriented Readers Club scheme from Friday on first come first serve basis at NBF Head Office as well as other regional branches. On the first day of opening of membership, over 100 readers visited the head office of NBF for getting membership of this scheme to get maximum benefit out of this scheme, said an official of NBF, Mubeen ur Rehman while talking to APP. He said a number of book lovers have also visited NBF’s branches in different cities to get membership of this scheme.

Mubeen-ur-Rehman, who is supervising this scheme in NBF said, Readers Club Scheme is the most attractive scheme of the foundation for the book lovers who wait anxiously for opening of this scheme.–APP

He said this scheme is playing a vital role in inculcating book reading culture among the citizens and urged all the book lovers to bring one copy of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and two passport size photographs along with them to get readers club membership. Through this scheme, book lovers can avail the opportunity to get 55 percent discount on all books excluding textbooks from NBF Bookshops and 50 percent discount from NBF panel bookshops throughout the country. The Readers Club Scheme membership fee is Rs.110. The limit of purchasing the books will be Rs.6000 only. The membership form can be downloaded from NBF website www.nbf.org.pk.