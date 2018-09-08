Share:

NAIROBI:- Kenyan police on Friday briefly detained a Chinese journalist, just days after a raid on another Chinese broadcaster, as part of an immigration crackdown that has frustrated Bejing embassy officials. Police entered the offices of the China Daily newspaper in Nairobi demanding the documents of staff before hauling deputy bureau chief Liu Hongjie to the police station despite having verified his work permit online. "His work permit is valid. They even checked it online at his office. But he was still be taken away," said embassy spokesman Zhang Ghang, adding the journalist was later released.