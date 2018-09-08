Share:

LODHRAN/SIALKOT/BAHAWALPUR - Various people including various officials offered Fateha at the grave of Martyr Muhammad Iqbal at Basti Lahori, Gailaywaal in Lodhran and also paid homage to the martyr over his sacrifice for the Motherland.

In the war, protectors of Pakistani borders defeated the intention of the enemy thus the nation commemorates the valor of the patriots, martyrs of Pak Army, said District Police Officer Usman Ejaz Bajwa while offering Fateha at the mausoleum.

He said that there was no alternate to the martyrs while their families were not alone as Police Department equally shared their sorrows and happiness. He added, "We could never forget the martyrs and their families whether it is Eid or some other events we never forget our martyrs.

Whether they are martyrs of Police or Pak Army they are our pride as they sacrificed their lives for the nation and we pay tribute to them in great words."

Later, circle officers and SHOs in connection to Defence Day went to the homes of martyrs and offered their condolences and presented them with bouquets.

DSP Kehror Pakka Khalid Javed went to the families of Martyred Army Soldier Sajjad Kamran Rana Wahan and DSP Dunyapur went to the family of Maj Azam Shaheed and in Chak 26M, martyred constable Tasleem Raza's family and offered prayers for the uplifting of their ranks in afterlife.

Meanwhile, the Airport Security Force (ASF) held National Defence Day celebration ceremony at Sialkot International Airport Here.

The participants of the prestigious ceremony saluted the heroes of September 06, 1965 Indo-Pak War. Addressing the participants, Chief Security Officer Muhammad Ashfaq, Deputy Director (Operations) Tariq Butt and the others highlighted various was aspects.

A graceful ceremony in connection with the Defence Day was held at Bahawalpur Garrison in the honor of Shuhada of armed forces.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari laid wreath and offered Fatiha at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. Speaking on the occasion, Corps Commander Bahawalpur highlighted the significance of supreme sacrifices rendered by the Shuhadas of the Armed Forces and paid homage to them.

He assured the families of martyrs of Pak Army that the whole nation and Pak Army are with them.