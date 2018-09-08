Share:

KARACHI - Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that Abbasi Saheed Hospital is the third big hospital of Karachi and this is the face of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He said, “We were trying to make it a better hospital and will provide machinery and medicines to it”.

He stated this while chairing a meeting in the Abbasi Shaheed hospital on Friday, said a statement. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Saif ur Rehman, senior director medical Dr. Birbal, senior director coordination Masood Alam and other others attended the meeting.

The Mayor Karachi said this hospital has 137 nurses and it needs 350 nurses for this hospital.

He said the hospital will be made a better hospital and bathrooms and other facilities will be provided to it. He directed the Medcial Superintendent to provide better medical facilities to the patients who are poor and belong to middle class.