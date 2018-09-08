Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Local government Saeed Ghani issued show-cause notice to the Director General Lyari Development Authority (LDA) and other officers who were found absent during the minister’s surprise visit on Friday.

The absence of LDA DG and majority of the officers and employees irked Ghani who directed them to submit the reason as to why they were not on their duties. He also ordered to deduct one-day salary of LDA employees and officials who were absent. The minister ordered to hold an inquiry as to how DG LDA was holding nine different departments, summoning a report in this regard.

The minister also made a surprise visit to the Karachi Development Authority where the DG Samiuddin Siddiqi was not present but Ghani was informed that the DG was on the site of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit. He paid visit to the Command and Control center of civic center and examined its operation in detail.

During his another visit to the office of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, Ghani was of the view that efforts are being made for completion of 100 mgd project for the city and hoped that it will be completed within the stipulated time period or before . He also held a high level meeting at KWSB and warned the officers of punctuality.

He was informed that various employees and officers were absent because they are facing trial in courts. The suspended KWSB employees during his visit lodged a protest against their suspension but later the protestors dispersed peacefully on the minister’s assurance that he would also look into these cases. Ghani also ordered deduction of one-day salary of those absent employees.

Minister said he would make surprise visit of local government departments on regular basis to ensure that all the employees along with their heads are present from 9 am perform their duty till 5 pm.

Ghani ordered to install biometric system at KDA, LDA within 24 hours and sought report in this regard. He warned that serious action would be taken against all local government employees if they were not found punctual.

Talking to media, the minister said his top priority was to provide equitable water distribution in Karachi and for that the plans are underway for desalination plant to make sea water potable to overcome the acute water shortage in Karachi.

Replying to the question, he said that Sindh government will fulfill all the promises made with the people but it will take some time. Replying to another query, the minister said the PPP have no objection on formation of JIT as it ‘respect’ the judiciary. He said conspiracy was being hatched and media trial was being held of top PPP leaders including former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Fariyal Talpur.