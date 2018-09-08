Share:

LAHORE - The new chief of the Punjab Police is likely to assume the charge on Monday.

KP IGP Muhammad Tahir was transferred and posted as Punjab IGP on Friday. A spokesman said Tahir is regarded a seasoned, honest, and dutiful officer. He has already served on several key posts in Islamabad, Punjab and KPK provinces. He joined the Police Service of Pakistan as an ASP in 1988 and belongs to 16th common of civil services. In 2009, he was promoted to DIG rank and served as Faisalabad CPO and RPO respectively. He has also served as Commandent Sihala Police College.

40 SHOs transferred

DIG (Operations) Shahzad Akbar ordered transfers and postings of 40 SHOs in Lahore. A spokesman said all the inspectors are posted as SHOs in various police stations of the city. He claimed that the postings were made on merit. The police department also issued a notification on Friday.

However, police sources revealed that many tainted officers were among those posted as SHOs in 40 different police stations of Lahore. In July, the caretaker government had transferred all SHOs of the Lahore police stations as part of an administrative measure to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.