LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar Friday said that a new local government system was being introduced in the larger public interest to provide basic amenities to the masses and transfer power to the lower level.

Presiding over a meeting on the new LG system at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said mayor, district chairman and nazim would be elected directly by voters, adding that elections would be held on party basis.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raja Basharat and officials from the provincial local government department attended the meeting.

Secretary LG Punjab Arif Anwer Baloch gave a detailed briefing on the new LG system.

It was informed that financial and administrative powers will be granted to the local bodies heads with close monitoring of the LG representatives to ensure transparent use of funds. The meeting was told that the five large divisions of the province including Lahore, Gunranwala, Mutan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi are proposed to be didvided into urban and rural units under the new LG system, adding that the urban areas would elect District Nazim while District Chairman were to head district bodies in the rural areas.

Governor Ch Muhamamd Sarwar said the government wanted to provide right direction to the LG institutions, adding that a parallel system to the LG bodies was brought about in the past which adversely effected the performance of these public institutions.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Suri and former premier Mir Balkh Sher Mazari called on Governor Ch Muhamma Sarwar and congratulated him on his elevation as the Punjab governor.

