Share:

SHIKARPUR - Four people were gunned down by their rivals over an old enmity near Dari Jakhri stop on Friday.

Dakhan police station SHO Muzamil Soomro said that a few armed assailants riding on their vehicle opened indiscriminate firing on an ambulance, resultantly, four persons identified as Abdul Kareem, Muhammad Khan, Rahim Bakhsh and Badal were killed on the spot while one woman identified as Rindiani sustained grave bullet wounds.

Assailants managed to escape after committed crime on their vehicle, SHO added.

Following on the information, area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured women to nearby hospital and later, handed over the bodies of deceased to their heirs after autopsy.

However injured woman was referred to Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for further medical treatment owing to her precarious condition after providing her medical treatment. SHO further said that an apple of discord was said to be an old hostility between two groups of Jakhrani community persons on suspicion of having illicit relations.

He added that both communities person fought at Mataro Jakhrani village early in the morning on Friday in which one villager Nadir Jakhrani has shot dead while one villager sustained injuries which injured villager was referred to Larkana from Jacobabad and rival followed the ambulance and attacked the ambulance.

After the incident Sindh IGP took notice of the incident and summoned detailed report from Shikarpur SSP Sarfraz Nawaz. Shikarpur SSP told the media that incident took place over an old hostility between two groups while Shikarpur police has launched a manhunt to arrest killers involved in ruthless incident.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also took notice and expressed his grief sorrow and prayed for bereaved family members, media said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and directed the Sindh IGP to arrest the killers and furnish detailed report regarding incident.

Neither an FIR was registered nor the police have found any clue of assailants.