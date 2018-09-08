Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) construction companies to immediately vacate the Punjab University playground and pay the rent for using the land.

The court observed that if the rent was not paid, then the machinery would be confiscated.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the orders while hearing a petition challenging the use of playgrounds of the Punjab University and the Government College University for construction of the Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued that as per law, a land allotted for a park could not be used for any other purpose.

He stated that the PU administration violated the law and handed over the ground to government or companies for storage of construction material.

He pleaded with the court to refer the matter to the National Accountability Bureau.

University's counsel submitted that former Vice Chancellor Mujahid Kamran gave the land to the construction companies without obtaining approval from the syndicate.

LDA Chief Engineer submitted that Former DG Ahad Cheema and Mujahid Kamran were involved in the deal.

At this, the court observed that both took the step to please the former government.

The court again ordered for restoration of Punjab University's playground, near Jain Mandir, to its original condition. The court adjourned the hearing till Sept 10.

LDA City scam: Plea for Ahad Cheema remand adjourned till 8th

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of an application for remand of Ahad Cheema, former director general Lahore Development Authority (LDA), till Sept 8, in the LDA city scam.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Ahad Cheema before Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan and sought physical remand for investigation, submitting that the accused misused his authority as the director general LDA and extended benefit to property dealers.

However, the court observed that the accused remained in NAB custody for more than three months, and why the investigation was not completed during this period.

The court, adjourning the further hearing till Sept 8, sought further arguments from the parties on the point.

NAB tried to get the remand of the Ahad Cheema on Thursday, but the court adjourned the hearing till Friday with a direction to investigation officer to come up prepared fter he failed to satisfy the court. Ahad Cheema is already on judicial remand in Ashiana Housing scam till Sept 11 and he was expected to be indicted soon in the matter as the NAB authorities had filed reference against him.