ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force observed September 7 as Martyrs Day at all PAF bases throughout the country.

A ceremony was also held at Air Headquarters Islamabad, in which Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, laid floral wreath and offered “Fateha” at the Martyrs Monument.

Principal Staff Officers and a large number of airmen attended the ceremony.

The day started with special Dua and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since creation of Pakistan.

Paying rich tributes to Shuhada and Ghazis of PAF, Air Chief pledged to uphold the glorious and finest traditions of PAF inherited from the predecessors.

Addressing on the occasion the Air Chief said: “It is a matter of immense pride for all of us that we have gathered here to pay homage to our brave martyrs who valiantly defended the motherland. Undoubtedly the whole nation always remembers their great sacrifices and today’s ceremony is sincere recognition of their selfless services”.

He further said that we should play an active part in the progress of our country. He added, “Pakistan is our identity and we love our country from the core of our hearts and I am sure that soon Pakistan would emerge as a progressive and a developed country in the world.”