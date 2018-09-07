Share:

Islamabad-A two-day Pakistan festival and global village will begin at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday. The event will be organized by Sakafat Arts Forum in connection with 71st Independence Day celebrations. During the two-day event, beautiful colours and culture of the country will be celebrated. Various colourful cultural activities would be organized at Pakistan festival and the global village.

An art exhibition would also be arranged along with an array of cultural displays, theatre and a milieu of colourful performances. Traditional food court will be set up in the festival to promote the traditional and international cuisine of the country. The global village will be attended by a large number of people especially families and students.