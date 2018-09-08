Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would work together to expand cooperation in diverse fields including media and strengthen the existing warm ties.

Talking to media here during the visit of Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad to Pakistan Television Headquarters, he said, “It is time to expand cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the two sides will discuss how to move forward on media cooperation.”

He welcomed the Saudi Minister Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad on his visit to Pakistan. Fawad said that Pakistan was like a second home for leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.

“We have social, cultural and religious ties that go beyond governments and politics. It is people to people contact that the two countries cherish for so long now.”

He said that the Saudi Arabian Minister will have a high profile visit and will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Cabinet Ministers, Chief of Army Staff and will talk about ways to strengthen relations and bring more warmth to the existing ties. Both the countries were facing same kind of threats emanating from extremism, he said, adding the two sides will work together against extremism.

The Minister said, “We have seen that Saudi Arabian King Salman binAbdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman brought in a whole new initiative in Saudi Arabia’s politics and narrative.”

Referring to some important initiatives taken by the Saudi Arabian government to bring reforms, he said, “We will benefit from the initiatives and we will take forward the cooperation.”

Talking about Vision 2030 of the Saudi Arabian government, Fawad said that the vision gave a basis to the narrative of the Saudi Arabian government.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Embassy organised a dinner in honour of visiting Saudi Arabian Information Minister Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Alawwad here on Friday.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, a large number of senior journalists, anchors were also present at the dinner.