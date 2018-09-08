Share:

SIALKOT/HAFIZABAD - The students, teachers and senior officials of the University of Sialkot (USKT) visited the Zero Point between Pakistan and India at Sucheetgarh Sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

USKT CEO Rehan Younas led the tour. On the occasion, the USKT students showed great patriotism, loyalty and enthusiasm. Hoisting the Pakistani national flags, they also gave the message of peace and love to the Indian people present at the Indian side of the Zero Point.

Rehan Younas stressed a need for resumption of meaningful peace talks between Pakistan and India for establishing sustainable peace between the two nuclear neighbours. He said that Pakistan always wanted sustainable peace with its neighbours. He said that Pakistani people were peace-loving and wanted peace being a good neighbour.

USKT students sang "Dil Dil Pakistan, Jaan Jaan Pakistan", "Jeevey Jeevey Pakistan", "Tera Pakistan Hey Yeh Mera Pakistan Hey", "Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhey, Qadam Qadam Aabad Tujhey" and "Humara Parcham, Yeh Piyaara Parcham". They also renewed their pledge to sacrifice even the last drop of their blood to defend every inch of the Motherland. Rana Babar Suhail form Mass Communication Department said that Zero Point between Pakistan and India was echoed with the loud slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad".

The jubilant USKT students and teachers were carrying national flags. They were also wearing colourful dresses having Pakistani national flag printed on their cloths. They also showed much excitement to see the Indian people present in Indian side chanting the peace slogans.

Later, they paid homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis of the 1965 Indo-Pak War during a ceremony held at Sucheetgarh Sector. They laid floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered prayers for the martyrs.

The USKT students and their teachers highlighted various aspects of the sacrifices made by hundreds of thousands of people for getting Pakistan and the bravery of the people and armed forces of Pakistan during the 1965 War.

They said, "The Defence Day reminds us of the indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices of our gallant men who 53 years ago proved the world that the Defence of Pakistan is unassailable. September 6 stands as the symbol of unity, faith and discipline as a nation.

They said that compared to 1965, Pakistan today has emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power. "The day reminds us of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of our Armed Forces, which they made for the Defence of Pakistan," they said. The participants paid rich tributes to all the heroes of 1965 Indo-Pak War. USKT Board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Faisal Manzur said that Pakistan retaliated and gave a befitting answer to Indian war aggression as the loyal people of the Pakistan in Sialkot region battled against India and defended the Motherland by sacrificing their lives shoulder to shoulder the armed forces of Pakistan. They people of Sialkot wrote the history in golden words with their blood.

Likewise, Quran Khawani for the martyrs was held in almost all the mosques in the city. DC Adnan Arshad Aulakh along with AC Hafizabad Faisal Abbas Mangat and AC Pindi Bhattian Tanveer Yaseen laid floral wreaths on the graves of 14 army men including Shaheed Capt Muhammad Sarfraz in Jurian village who laid their lives while defending the frontiers and fighting terrorism in the country.

They presented bouquets to the dependents of the Shaheed army men and declared that their sacrifices would not go in waste.

A function was organised in Jinnah Hall in which MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, DC, DPO and local citizens paid glowing tributes to the Shaheed and declared that the nation was stood behind the armed forces to defend the frontiers of the country. Male and female students presented national songs and tableaus to mark the defence of Pakistan Day.

Fateh Khawani for the Shaheed was also organised in Press Club Hafizabad and the local journalists paid rich tributes to the Shaheed who made supreme sacrifices by defending the sacred land.