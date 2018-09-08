Share:

KARACHI - Citizens have hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for showing his commitment towards provision for water conservation in the country and help solve the issues of shrinking water resources as well as energy crisis.

Talking to APP following the public appeal made by the Prime Minister for support for Chief Justice of Pakistan’s fund for dams they said the issue is a matter of survival and no Pakistani can ignore it.

“As we now have some one at the helm of affairs who could be trusted hence would contribute for the cause without any inhibition,” said Akram Ali Shah, a college teacher. Meanwhile, Hong Kong based Yasir Naveed, an ardent supporter of Imran Khan communicated that Pakistanis there have already started donating for the cause of dam construction.

“Soon after the appeal US$ 32,000 were pledged within two minutes by 32 Pakistanis,” claimed Yasir.

It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister in his address to the nation has particularly urged overseas Pakistanis to contribute at least $1000 to the CJP funds for dams. Meanwhile, doctors and other medical staff associated with Jinnah Post Graduate Medical (JPMC) have already donated one to three days’ of their salary for construction of Diamer-Bhasa and Mohmand dams.