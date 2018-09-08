Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister’s Office on Friday termed “fake and misleading” a circular purportedly originated from the PM’s Office that advised the government bodies not to terminate the services of any employee.

“It is clarified for public information that a circular bearing number “F.P.M(Cir)/2134/DS(G)/2018 dated 28 August 2018” purportedly originating from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding termination/retention of employees is fake and misleading,” a statement issued by the PM’s Office said.

The statement said that relevant authorities had been directed by the Prime Minister’s Office to probe into the matter and to take action against the responsible as per law.

“The general public is also requested not to lend credence to such fictitious and misleading communications,” the statement added.

The fake circular had gone viral at the social media saying “Pursuant to special instructions from competent authority, it is hereby advised not to terminate the services of any employee, serving in subordinate staff/junior cadre on regular/contract/adhoc basis, on any grounds including disciplinary action till further order. Not applicable to superannuation and sub-judice case”.

FAWAD WARNS PEOPLE OF FAKE PHONE CALLS USING HIS NAME

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday taking strong notice of the fake telephone calls using his name warned various institutions and public to beware of such fraudulent callers.

In a statement, the minister took strong exception to the telephone calls to various institutions by the crooks, using his name.

The minister said that the miscreants wanted to tarnish the image of the present government besides defaming him. He vowed to bring such elements to justice.

Fawad advised the people and the institutions to beware of such culprits and ensure authenticity of any telephone call received in his name to counter these cheaters.