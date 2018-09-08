Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to expand his cabinet by adding nine more ministers.

According to an official notification, the chief minister on Friday wrote a letter to the Punjab Governor to notify the names of new ministers.

The new ministers include: Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Meher Muhammad Aslam, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ashifa Riaz, Shaukat Ali Laleka, Zawar Hussain Warraich and Ijaz Masih.

With the addition of nine new ministers, the total strength of the provincial cabinet will become 32. A 23-member Punjab cabinet was sworn-in in the last week of August.