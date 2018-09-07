Share:

Islamabad-Canadian High Commission in collaboration with National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday organized a workshop on “Sharing heritage and expanding the musical community” here at lok Virsa Media centre. The workshop was attended by Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Perry John Calderwood, Executive Director Lok Virsa Shaheera Shahid, Canadian Music Group “A Tribe Called Red” (ATCR) and Pakistani artists including Indu Mitha, Araib Azhar and a large number audience also attended the workshop. The Canadian musicians and Pakistani musicians shared their experiences with each others in the field of music. Canadian High Commissioner Perry John Calderwood in his remarks thanked Lok Virsa for hosting the seminar on Pakistani and Canadian music. He said that it is really good to share the culture of both the countries as it would further strengthen relations between the two countries. He said that cultural promotion is playing a very constructive role in the development of both the societies. He said that young people are playing a very important role in the promotion of a soft image of both the nations.

The High Commissioner of Canada said, “A Tribe Called Red represents both rich musical history that pre-dates the founding of Canada and our culture at its most modern. Earlier, Executive Director Lok Virsa Shaheera Shahid welcomed the rising music group “A Tribe Called Red” of Canada. She said that such interactions would promote cultural ties between the two countries. She said that Lok Virsa is making efforts to promote the culture and arts of the country by organizing various events. She said that Lok Virsa would continue its efforts to organize more such seminars with national and international musicians and artists. A representative of the Canadian Music Group said that it was an amazing experience to come here and share their experiences with Pakistan musicians, adding that his music group would like to collaborate with Pakistani musicians. He also expressed the desire to collaborate with Pakistan musicians to produce a fusion of music in the future. A rising music group, A Tribe Called Red is making an impact on the global electronic scene with a truly unique sound. The Canadian DJ collective ATCR is a modern gateway into urban and contemporary indigenous culture and experience, celebrating all its layers and complexity. ATCR straddles a broad range of musical influences based in modern hip-hop, traditional pow wow drums and vocals, blended with edgy electronic music production styles. Currently made up of Bear Witness and 2oolman, ATCR first got together in 2008. They are part of a vital new generation of artists making a cultural and social impact in Canada alongside a renewed Aboriginal rights movement.