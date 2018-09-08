Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A suspect was arrested in an encounter near slaughter house on Friday.

Police said that a team of Mehmoodabad police were checking the vehicles near slaughter house at Umerkot Mirpurkhas Road, three persons on a bike opened fires on the police and later, police nabbed Imran Panhwer in injured condition, a wanted criminal in five cases. Police shifted the suspect to civil hospital for first aid. Meanwhile, Town police have arrested two members of gang of mobile snatchers in a raid on Friday. SHO Pervez Qureshi said that on a tip-off police carried out a raid and apprehended accused Hassan Makrani and Abbas Ali.