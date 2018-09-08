Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tea worth $51.724 million was imported into the country during the first month of current financial year as compared to import of $45.912 million of the corresponding month of last year.

According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, about 18,643 metric tons of tea was imported in month of July as compared to import of 15,303 metric tons of same month of last year, showing an increase of 12.66 percent.

During the month of June, 2018, tea import into the country was recorded at 10,162 metric tons valuing $27.879 million, the data added.

However, during the period under review, the imports of soyabean into the country reduced by 88.14 percent and palm oil by 4.72 percent respectively. About 6,391 metric tons of soyabean worth $5.002 million was imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as against 36,380 metric tons valuing $42.163 million of the same month of last year, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, country consumed about 252,725 metric tons of palm oil costing $186.262 million, which was recorded at 213,230 metric tons valuing $1756.598 million of same period of last year.

In July, 2018, the import of dry fruits and nuts decreased by 93.95 percent and was recorded at 647 metric tons costing $0.885 million as compared to imports of 10,507 metric tons valuing $14.618 million of same month of last year, it added.

It may be recalled that during first month of current financial year (2018-19), food groups imports into the country decreased by 12.16 percent as against the same month of last year.

Different food commodities costing $469.613 million were imported during the period under review as compared to import of $534.648 million of same period of last year, it added.