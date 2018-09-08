Share:

GUJRANWALA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terror bid and arrested two terrorists, belonging to banned outfit with hand grenades, explosives, arms and other material. The CTD spokesman said that on a tip-off, an operation was conducted in suburbs of Gujranwala. During the operation, two terrorists of a defunct organisation, identified as Wali Muhammad and Asif, were nabbed with explosives, hand grenades, weapons and other material. The terrorists were planning targeting sensitive installation, the CTD spokesman added. The detainees have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.-INP