Woman dies, husband injured as van hits bike

A 40-year-old woman was killed and her husband wounded critically when a speedy van bumped into a motorcycle on Raiwind Road. Police said the accident took place because of over speeding. A man riding on a motorcycle along with his wife was going to Raiwind when a rashly driven passenger van smashed into his motorcycle. As a result, the woman died on the spot. However, her husband was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The van driver reportedly managed to escape. The later police reached the spot and impounded the passenger van. Further investigation was underway. According to APP The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 901 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in the province during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, eight people died whereas 1,007 were injured and 632 were shifted to different hospitals whereas 367 minor injured were treated at the spot by rescue medical teams. The statistics show that 206 accidents were reported in Lahore with 188 victims, 66 in Faisalabad with 76 injured and 90 in Multan with 100 victims. According to data, 761 motorcycles, 130 rickshaws, 86 cars, 41 vans, 15 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 108 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.–Staff Reporter

Body found in fields

A man was found dead in the fields in Batapur police precincts early Friday. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy. A police official said the body was lying in the fields upside down as they reached the spot. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone. According to investigation police, the deceased was later identified as Aslam, a local resident. The police were investigating the death. –Staff Reporter

UAE journalists visit Safe City offices

A delegation of UAE journalists on Friday visited Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre in Lahore to secure firsthand insight of the facility. The 5-member delegation included Jumana Al-Tamimi, Al-Bayan, Mustafa Ahmed Khalifa Abu Zaid, and David Francis. MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Malik Ali Amir and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project. –Staff Reporter

Chief secretary plants tree at museum

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Friday planted a sapling at the Lahore Museum as part of the ongoing tree plantation campaign in the province. The Punjab government had set a target of planting 30 million saplings in three months. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that the campaign is aimed at promoting plantation and citizens should take part in this activity with zeal to make it a success. He opined that controlling environment pollution is a service to humanity; tree plantation is imperative to control growing environmental pollution. There is need to work to protect environment, he added. He also underlined the need for launching a community mobilization and awareness campaign regarding controlling air pollution and benefits of tree plantation. He mentioned that after plantation effective arrangements should also be in place for looking after a sapling so that it could reach its full stature. Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmad Butt and officers and staff of Lahore Museum were present on this occasion. –Staff Reporter