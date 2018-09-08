Share:

LONDON:- Zimbabwe pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani has agreed to joined English county Northamptonshire on a three-year contract from the start of next season. Muzarabani revealed last month that he is putting his international ambitions on hold to chase a lucrative career in English county cricket. The 21-year-old had played in one Test, 18 one-day internationals and six Twenty20s for Zimbabwe, taking 27 wickets across the three formats. "I've come here to chase my dreams. I want to perform and achieve. I just can't wait to get started," he said.