The National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) recovered a 14-year-old girl who was handed over to her parents on Sunday.

Officers of NH&MP N-5 North Zone Inspector Mehmood Akhtar and Sub Inspector Niaz Ahmed were on patrolling in Sohawa city when a hiace number LES-8162 stopped near patrolling mobile and informed that there is a girl of about 14 years old in the van and there was no one with girl and she was in distress.

After initial investigation, it was revealed that the girl name was Laiba she was a daughter of Saleem Masih. The officers came to the conclusion that the girl left home without consent of her parents. The officers of NH&MP contacted to her parents and briefed them to come to the beat office.

After codal formalities the girl was handed over to her father. Mr. Saleem father of girl appreciated the efforts of NHMP officers. The DIG N-5 North Zone Muhammad Alam shinwari admired and appreciated the officers and urge the officers to exhibit same enthusiasm in discharge of their official obligations.