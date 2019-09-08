Share:

At least 24 outlaws including proclaimed offenders (POs) were arrested, arms and ammunition recovered during search operation here on Sunday.

According to details, taking notice of surge in crimes, heavy contingent of police launched search operation against criminal in Sardheri area of district Charsadda.

During operation, six POs among 24 criminals were apprehended with weapons and ammunition.

The police confiscated the recovered arms and after registering separate cases against the detainees started investigation.