LOS ANGELES-A woman is in custody after the lawyer who represented A$AP Rocky in his Sweden assault case was shot. The incident, which is not believed to be related to the US rapper’s case, took place early Friday morning of 6 September.

Henrick Olsson Lilla was reportedly leaving his Stockholm apartment when a gunman who was lying in wait walked up and shot him. TMZ reports that police say he was in the building at the time of the attack. The gunman then jumped into a waiting SUV, which then sped away from the scene. Mr Lilla, who is in his fifties, reportedly called the police himself with a neighbour’s phone and was taken to hospital.

He is reported to be in a serious but stable condition. The gunman is still at large. A$AP Rocky convicted of assault in Sweden and ordered to pay damages Lilla represented ASAP Rocky after the rapper’s arrest in Stockholm over an assault during a street brawl on 30 June. He was replaced by defence lawyer Slobodan Jovicic for the trial. Last month A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, was found guilty of assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari during a fight in Stockholm. The 30-year-old rapper was given a two-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages to the victim. ASAP and his co-defendants, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, claimed they had been acting in self-defence against two men who had been following their group.