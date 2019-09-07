Share:

Lahore-The ongoing efforts by Armeena Khan to bring the Kashmir issue to the forefront have resulted her to be threatened with losing her social media accounts.

Writing on Twitter, the starlet wrote: “Hi guys, As you know I’ve been speaking out in support of human rights in Kashmir. I knew the risks, I lost projects and now I’ve been censored and under threat of losing my social media accounts.”

“This is the price for speaking out. I won’t stop so now who will stand with us?” added the brave celebrity.

She thinks Instagram is conspiring to take away her social media followers.

“Instagram shadow-banned me and has taken some of my content down. Instagram. So now you won’t be seeing my posts in the explore section nor my hashtags. They sent me a violation notice,” she wrote on the platform.

The Jannan star has been vehemently protesting against the Indian atrocities in Jammu & Kashmir on social media. She believes submitting a letter and convening a meeting with UNICEF is a small step she can take to help and support the Kashmiris. On her Twitter account, she informed that she would be asking some tough questions from UNICEF on Kashmir issue.

Armeena not only protested on social media but also wrote an open letter to UNICEF’s Executive Director, Henrietta H Fore to repeal Priyanka Chopra from her status as a Global Peace Ambassador.